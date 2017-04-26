Tri-County Thunder 12U take home second place trophy at the Lenz Field Tournament last weekend

The Tri-County Thunder 12u softball squad, after a slow start for the 2017 summer travelling team, is starting to put it all together.

After placing third two weeks earlier in a Springfield tournament, the Tri-County Thunder girls 12u softball brought home their first piece of hardware of the year by taking second place honors in Jacksonville at the Lenz Field Tournament held April 21-23.

Pool Play

The Tri-County Thunder 12u started off Friday night by beating Team Extreme 16-5 in a four inning contest.

