Tri-County Thunder 12u rings up another first place trophy

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:13 casscounty2
Bring home the “iron” from Lenz Field
Don Chipman

    The Tri-County Thunder 12u girls softball team won their third tournament of the year winning the Lenz Field Tournament in Jacksonville this past weekend.

        Pool Play
          Game 1
    The Thunder started out the tournament with a 12-0 win on Friday night over Warren-Latham Fire.
    TCT scored two runs in the first inning, then jumped on the Fire for six runs in the second and then scored the final four runs in the third as TCT won on a three inning mercy rule.

 

