Home

Tri-County 16u take third at the NSA tourney

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 11:26 casscounty2
Begin LL State Tournament run
By: 
Don Chipman

    The Tri-County Thunder was forced to play out of the loser’s bracket, making them play eight games in three days, before finishing third in the Matoon NSA Tournament.
        
             Pool Play
        The TCT lost in the opener of pool play to the Effingham Flames by a 5-3 final, then bounced back in the second game on Friday with an 8-2 win over the Red Hawks. This gave the Thunder a #3 seed in bracket play.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers