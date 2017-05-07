Tri-County 16u take third at the NSA tourney

The Tri-County Thunder was forced to play out of the loser’s bracket, making them play eight games in three days, before finishing third in the Matoon NSA Tournament.



Pool Play

The TCT lost in the opener of pool play to the Effingham Flames by a 5-3 final, then bounced back in the second game on Friday with an 8-2 win over the Red Hawks. This gave the Thunder a #3 seed in bracket play.

