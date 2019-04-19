Tigers win three straight, lose to QND

The BHS Tigers had an excellent week last week when they went 3-1 with a win over Rushville/Industry, knocked off previously unbeaten Routt 7-3, and toppled Egyptian (Tamms) 10-2 before being shutout 12-0 by QND on Saturday afternoon to finish second at their own Tiger Showcase.

BHS vs. Rushville

Jacob Pate and Antonio Medrano combined for a no-hitter against Rushville/Industry in a 15-0 massacre last week. Pate went four innings, no hits, no runs, did not walk a batter and struck out 10 Rockets. Medrano worked a hitless fifth inning in the shortened affair.

The hometowners blasted Greg Logsdon for nine runs on just four hits, with Dylan Bigham allowing six runs on only two hits. The two Purple and Gold hurlers walked six batters, but were victims of five Rockets’ errors.

Adam Kirchner had four RBIs to lead the locals 5-hit attack. Alexis Gill had a two-bagger, while Avery Quigley legged out a triple. Gill scored three runs, with Medrano, Anthony Severino and Quigley all crossing the plate twice in the 15-0 whitewash.

