Tigers suffer a heart-rending 25-19 overtime loss
Wed, 09/13/2017 - 10:26 casscounty2
Show a lot of moxie coming back from 19-0 deficit
By:
Don Chipman
Wouda, coulda, and shoulda, was the BHS Tigers theme song last Friday night, after spotting Brown County a 19-0 lead the locals tied the game with a 15-yard TD pass with no time left on the game clock from QB Isaac Riddle to wide receiver DJ McWilliams.
The fans then watched what would have been the game winning PAT blocked.
