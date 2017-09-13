Tigers suffer a heart-rending 25-19 overtime loss

Wouda, coulda, and shoulda, was the BHS Tigers theme song last Friday night, after spotting Brown County a 19-0 lead the locals tied the game with a 15-yard TD pass with no time left on the game clock from QB Isaac Riddle to wide receiver DJ McWilliams.

The fans then watched what would have been the game winning PAT blocked.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.