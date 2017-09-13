Home

Tigers suffer a heart-rending 25-19 overtime loss

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 10:26 casscounty2
Show a lot of mox­ie coming back from ­19-0 deficit
By: 
Don Chipman

    Wouda, coulda, and shoulda, was the BHS Tigers theme  song last Friday night, after spotting Brown County a 19-0 lead the locals tied the game with a 15-yard TD pass with no time left on the game clock from QB Isaac Riddle to wide receiver DJ McWilliams.
    The fans then watched what would have been the game winning PAT blocked.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Bergman birthday

    Fred Bergman of Chandlerville will celebrate his 90th birthday. An open house, hosted by his family, will be held Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Chandlerville Legion Hall.

Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion
Hendricker Family Reunion
Brown Family Reunion
Hendricker reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers