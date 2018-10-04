Home

Tigers roll past Routt 44-22, improve to 6-0

Thu, 10/04/2018
Don Chipman

The O&B Express rolled into Jacksonville last Friday night and stayed on track with a 42-22 final that did not show how dominant the hometown lads were over the Rockets before Coach Robbie Howard called off the dogs.
After thwarting the Rockets’ opening drive, the Tigers put two first period touchdowns on the board. Pascal Guilavogui got the show started with a 32-yard burst up the middle at 4:18 on a 8-play drive. The speedy junior rambled 17 yards at 1:35. He converted both PAT kicks to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

