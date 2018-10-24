Tigers overcome mistakes to win 35-12

Despite the offense giving up the football twice inside their own 10-yard line, two interceptions and a failed fake kick along with two botched punt returns, the O&B still came out on top of the Greenfield/NW Tigers 35-12.

With all the mistakes by the hometowners they still dominated Greenfield/ NW 450-333 in total yards, outrushing the hosts 297-210, while holding a 153- 123 edge through the air.

Pascal Guilavogui rushed for 169 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns on runs of 68 and 57 yards for the locals. Wide-out D.J. McWilliams gathered in two TD tosses of 24 and 51 yards, catching four balls for 126 yards.