Tigers lose to Midwest Central, 69-38, rip South Fulton 63-37

BHS Tigers went 1-1 this past week, losing to Midwest Central by a 69-38 deficit, and topped South Fulton in the 7th place game of the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament 63-37.

Avery Quigley and Jahdiel Rodriquez had 10 points each in the loss to the Raiders. Ryan Orr exploded for a career high 30 points in the win over the Rebels.

