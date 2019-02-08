Home

Tigers lose to Midwest Central, 69-38, rip South Fulton 63-37

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 09:11 Casscounty2
Beardstown turns a 31-point loss into a 26-point win in 24 hours
By: 
Don Chipman

BHS Tigers went 1-1 this past week, losing to Midwest Central by a 69-38 deficit, and topped South Fulton in the 7th place game of the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament 63-37.
Avery Quigley and Jahdiel Rodriquez had 10 points each in the loss to the Raiders. Ryan Orr exploded for a career high 30 points in the win over the Rebels.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

I love this story and have used it often in my preaching. I hope you enjoy it.

Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today
Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle
Is giving thanks really so rare?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers