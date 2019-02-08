Tigers lose to Midwest Central, 69-38, rip South Fulton 63-37
Fri, 02/08/2019 - 09:11 Casscounty2
Beardstown turns a 31-point loss into a 26-point win in 24 hours
By:
Don Chipman
BHS Tigers went 1-1 this past week, losing to Midwest Central by a 69-38 deficit, and topped South Fulton in the 7th place game of the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament 63-37.
Avery Quigley and Jahdiel Rodriquez had 10 points each in the loss to the Raiders. Ryan Orr exploded for a career high 30 points in the win over the Rebels.
