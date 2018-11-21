Tigers destroy Tornadoes, cruise to easy 77-40 win

The O&B opened their 2018-19 season with a bang when they blew by the Tornadoes (pardon the pun) in a 77-40 thrashing in their openin round game of the Thanksgiving Holiday Tournamet being played here at the Tiger Den.

The hometown lads shot a sizzlling 21-of-24 from the field plus counting 11-of-25 from beyond the arc for a combined 65.3%. That’s smokin’ it folks!

Beardstown never trailed in the contest as they jumped all over the Tornadie with a 21-6 blitz in the first eight minues of action.

