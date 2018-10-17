Tigers crush Cougars, roll to 44-3 victory

On a cold, wet last Friday on Senior Night, the O&B improved to 7-1 for the season when they defeated an undermanned and youthful West Central squad 44-3 to keep pace with both CPC and Triopia in the WIVC.

The hometowners were led by Avery Quigley's three touchdown's, picking up 91-yards on six carries, while Pascal Guilavogui racked up 83 yards on 11 tries and one touchdown. With the 83 yards Guilavogui went over the 1,000-yard mark for this season. The O&B had 248 yards rushing on 31 attempts and finished with 384 total yards.