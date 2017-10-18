Home

Tigers clobber West Central 42-14 in a WIVC clash

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 10:41 casscounty2
Running clock in second half
By: 
Don Chipman

    If there was any doubt to the outcome of the BHS-West Central football game last Friday it was quickly quelled when the Tigers scored in just three plays on their first possession, took only one play on their second possession to grab a 14-0 lead with 6:45 still to go in the fired period.
    On the first possession following a 7-yard punt by the Cougars, Chad Grimm ripped off 12 yards, with Brady O’Hara scooting for 22 yards to the West Central seven, from there where Drake Wrobleski carried it for the touchdown at 9:34 of their first period.

