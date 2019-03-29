Tigers beat Riverton; lose to Gillespie

The BHS Tigers played three games this past week, finishing with 2-0-1 record. Last Friday the locals played Williamsville here at Ed Lewis Field with the game being called because of darkness and finished in a 3-3 tie. On Saturday at the Riverton Cluster the hometowners defeated the host Hawks in a 20-0 beatdown, before losing to Gillespie by a final verdict of 9-6.

