Tiger’s trials and tribulations continue

Tiger Woods has a major problem—it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Tiger has been on strong medication for quite some time. The man has had four back surgeries and at least three knee operations.

However, Tiger is now paying a huge price; he has fallen from grace.

Tiger is often perceived as being arrogant and self-serving by some of the public. However, he is now being humiliated in full view of that very same public; the mug shot, the dashboard camera revelations, the countless news stories from the major networks relating to his most recent escapade.



