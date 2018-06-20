Three Lady Tigers earn all-state softball honors

Three Beardstown Lady Tigers softball players were selected to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state honor squad.

Alyssa Dour, Hillary McGill, and Olivia Dour were the three O&B selected with McGill also named to the SJ-R All-Area first team.

The three Lady Tigers were very instrumental in helping lead the O&B to an excellent 21-11 record for the 2018 season and advancing to the Class 2A Sectional after claiming their own Beardstown Regional.