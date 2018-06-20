Home

Three Lady Tigers earn all-state softball honors

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 17:03 Casscounty2
In Class 2A Division
By: 
Don Chipman

Three Beardstown Lady Tigers softball players were selected to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state honor squad.

Alyssa Dour, Hillary McGill, and Olivia Dour were the three O&B selected with McGill also named to the SJ-R All-Area first team.

The three Lady Tigers were very instrumental in helping lead the O&B to an excellent 21-11 record for the 2018 season and advancing to the Class 2A Sectional after claiming their own Beardstown Regional. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Remember God’s goodness, faithfulness

My two oldest children are gone to church camp this week. As my wife and I dropped them off this past weekend, we were both flooded with wonderful and profound memories.

A prayer for when we ask the question ‘why’
Laughter is good medicine
Listen to your coach

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers