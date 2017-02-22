Three BHS Soccer players receive full rides to LLCC
All three named to SJ-Register All-Area Team
Don Chipman
Murphy Domitien, Serge Kasanga, and Edwardo Munoz all were honored by being selected to the All-Prairie Boys Soccer Team by the SJ-Register.
Adam Hamilton, BHS Head Soccer coach, also released information that the above three mentioned players have received full scholarship rides to Lincolnland Community College.
