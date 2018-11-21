Thompson, Guilavogui earn All-State honors

Two of the area’s best running backs came from our own backyard. Selected to the IHSCA first team All-State were BHS Tiger Pascal Guilavogui, and Triopia’s Zach Thompson. Guilavogui was selected from Class 3A, while Thompson’s was from Class 1A.

The two speedsters put up terrific numbers, especially on offense, and both left little doubt they were the best running backs in the conference, the area, and now the state.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.