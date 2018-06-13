Home

TCT wins Macomb Cats Tournament

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 15:57 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

Tri-County Thunder won their second straight tournament in Macomb Cats Classic tournament going a perfect 5-0 this past weekend June 9-10

