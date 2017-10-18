St. Louis Cardinals Willie McGee coming to Beardstown

Tri-County Thunder softball program is very pleased to announce that St. Louis Cardinal great Willie McGee will be the guest speaker at the Elks Club in Beardstown on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for their annual benefit program.

Willie McGee will host a meet and greet with sponsors from 11 to 11:45 a.m., and then after the buffet style lunch from 12-1 p.m. Willie will hold a question and answer hour with all attendees from 1 to 2 p.m.

