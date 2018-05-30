Rockbridge rocks Lady Tigers 9-0 in Class 1A Sectional

Even though the Lady Tigers’ season ended abruptly in a 9-0 loss to Taylor Ridge (Rockbridge) in the Class 1A Farmington Sectional, the O&B bowed out with a fine 21-10 mark for the 2018 season.

Alyssa Dour and Grace Preston hooked up in a scoreless pitching duel for four innings, although Taylor Ridge sent six batters to the plate in the first inning, but Dour escaped unscathed. The Lady Rockets also left two on in the third, putting together a double and a walk, but did not score.

However, the Rockets broke the game open with a four-run top of the fourth. Taylor Ridge put together three singles and two back-to-back doubles for the four-run outburst.

Rockbridge then put the game on ice when they erupted for five runs in the fifth, sending nine batters to the plate to salt away the 9-0 white-wash. Kady Garrett and Hailee Dashner had back-to-back two- baggers in the uprising.