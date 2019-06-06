Home

Robbie Howard named as new BHS Athletic Director

Thu, 06/06/2019
By: 
Don Chipman

    Robbie Howard, current BHS head football and softball coach, was recently hired by the Beardstown CUSD #15 School Board as its new Athletic Director, replacing Josh Sorrells who has moved on to be the principal at Triopia High School.
    Howard earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern University and received his masters from Concordia University in Chicago. He took over the reins at BHS as head football coach in 2016, and head softball coach in 2018.

 

