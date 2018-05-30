Home

R/I Rockets place third in Class 1A State Finals

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 15:58 Casscounty2
Illini West 4th; P. Plains 6th in Track & Field
Don Chipman

The Rushville/Industry Track & Field Team placed third (37 points) at the Class 1A state finals held at EIU. Illini West was fourth (35 points), with Pleasant Plains finishing sixth (31.5) Colfax was the meet winner (50 points), with Rockford Christian second (44 points).

Charly Tshibuabua, Rushville/Industry won a first-place medal in the 400 meters with a time of 49.217. He also claimed fourth-place medals in the 200 and 4x100 meter relays and was fifth in the 100 meters. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

