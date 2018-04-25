Quincy High knocks off Tigers 13-3

The Quincy High Blue Devils broke out the bats early and often as they zoomed out to a 12-0 lead after four innings, posting a 13-3 final verdict.

Coach Robin Lewis was forced to send four different hurlers to the bump in the one-sided contest.

Antonio Medrano started and went 2 2/3 innings, giving way to Clint Cooper who worked 1 1/3, with Ryan Orr coming on in the fourth for one inning, with Lucus Unland closing out.