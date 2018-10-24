PORTA/AC’s winning streak comes to an end

PORTA/A-C dropped a two-set match to a very good Pleasant Plains squad 25-20, 25-14, suffering only their fifth loss of (21-5) of the year. Maddie Carter with 12 digs, along with Kyia Privia’s 13 assists led the losing cause. The Lady Jays bounced back with a 25-17, 25-10 two-set win over South County led by Kyia Privia’s 16 assists, with Samara Turasky’s eight digs.

The Lady Jays finished third at the Auburn Invitational Tournament.

PORTA/A-C went 2-3 in the tourney.