PORTA/A-C Lady Jays remain perfect at 13-0

PORTA/A-C 64 Williamsville 17 The beat goes on. The Lady Jays of PORTA/A-C smacked Williamsville 64-17 in a blowout to run their season mark to 11-0. Isabel Hudspeth rang a 20-point game effort, with Bailey Walbaum adding 11 in support for the Blue and White. PORTA/-A-C put together a sizzling 53% from the floor, meshing 30 of 57 attempts with Hudspeth knocking 10 of 12 tries from…