Pleasant Plains Girls win IHSA Class 2A state title

The Pleasant Plains Lady Cardinals continued to defy the sports guru’s by keeping on winning. Friday they defeated the defending state champs St. Thomas Moore of Champaign in the state Class 2A Girls volleyball semifinals in a three-set thriller, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24. They put the icing on the cake with a two-set 25-20, 25-18 win over Galena to give Pleasant Plains their first ever girls state championship.

