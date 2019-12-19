Park District Youth Basketball

Home

                       Rising Star Division
    The Rising Stars Division kicked off their season and this week’s games on Tuesday night December 10.  
    In the opener it was the Green Army jumping out to an early 8-3 halftime lead in route to an 18 to 11 victory over the Yellow Dragons.  Harper Lawson had a big night for the Army with 10 points, while Tucker Sorrells and Fischer Alloway each chipped in with four.  For the Dragons, in the loss, it was P.J. Swan with seven points and Anthony Barradas with four.

 

