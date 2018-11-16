Panthers end Trojans’ season 38-14

Triopia’s little train that could ran out of fuel as Camp Point Central derailed the Big Blue Machine by a 38-14 final in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Panthers had a plan and it worked to perfection. They wanted to control the line of scrimmage, create a solid running game, and stop the Trojans from running up the middle. They did this and more as they held a huge 402-180 total yardage advantage in the contest.

CPC drew first blood when midway through the first period Cole Williams turned the corner and outran the Trojan defenders enroute to an explosive 88-yard touchdown jaunt. Williams finished with 129 yards on 16 tries, and two touchdowns.

