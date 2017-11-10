O&B win their own invitational going undefeated at 4-0

The Lady Tigers last week registered a fantastic week going 5-1 overall, plus claiming the first place trophy in winning their own tournament, all the while improving to 20-04 for the year.

In regular season play this past week the BHS Lady Tigers defeated Farmington 25-14, 25-21, bin straight sets, before losing a tough three set loss to Jacksonville Routt by scores of 19-25, 26-23, 18-25.

