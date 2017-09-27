Home

O&B tack on narrow 26-22 win over Camp Point Central

Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:11 casscounty2
Overcome some late home cookin’
By: 
Don Chipman

    BHS football fans were thinking ‘not again’ as the O&B held on for a narrow 26-22 win over CPC.  The hometowners had their fans setting on the edge of their seats as Panthers had the ball at the BHS three with just seconds left on the clock. The Panthers were stopped at the three for no gain and the clock was running out when mysteriously it stopped with 0:2 left. This gave CPC another shot. Zach Rankin rolled out trying to find Chase Norfolk on a drag across the middle but threw high and the O&B survived improving to 3-2 on the season.

 

Lifestyle

Duckwiler anniversary

    Mr. and Mrs. Dean Duckwiler of Chandlerville will be celebrating their 60th anniversary with a card reception on Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m.

Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion
Hendricker Family Reunion

