O&B drop a heart-breaker in 29-23 final

Oh, but what it might have been! A sack, a tackle in bounds, anything to keep the clock running as the O&B dropped a heart-breaker to Carrollton 29-26 when QB Zach Flowers was on the receiving end of a rollout TD pass on a fourth from the three with 0:26 left dealing the O&B a crushing loss.

It was a game of inches in the final drive, where the Tigers had Carrollton in fourth down situations only to see Flowers connect on three clutch throws against the porous BHS pass defense that gave up 256 yards, with 53 of those coming on the winning scoring drive.

