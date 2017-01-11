Home

Men’s Senior Golf League completes sixth year at Scripps Park

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 10:37 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The Tuesday morning Men’s Senior Golf League recently completed its sixth year at the Scripps Park Golf Course in Rushville, with fifty-two (52) different golfers participating during the 19-week season.
    The league played 15 two-man formats and four 4-man scrambles; the 2-man format averaged 31 golfers with 36 the highest and 21 the fewest. In the 4-man scramble format the league averaged 30 players with 35 the highest and 23 the lowest.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers