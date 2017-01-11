Men’s Senior Golf League completes sixth year at Scripps Park

The Tuesday morning Men’s Senior Golf League recently completed its sixth year at the Scripps Park Golf Course in Rushville, with fifty-two (52) different golfers participating during the 19-week season.

The league played 15 two-man formats and four 4-man scrambles; the 2-man format averaged 31 golfers with 36 the highest and 21 the fewest. In the 4-man scramble format the league averaged 30 players with 35 the highest and 23 the lowest.

