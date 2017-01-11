Men’s Senior Golf League completes sixth year at Scripps Park
By:
Don Chipman
The Tuesday morning Men’s Senior Golf League recently completed its sixth year at the Scripps Park Golf Course in Rushville, with fifty-two (52) different golfers participating during the 19-week season.
The league played 15 two-man formats and four 4-man scrambles; the 2-man format averaged 31 golfers with 36 the highest and 21 the fewest. In the 4-man scramble format the league averaged 30 players with 35 the highest and 23 the lowest.
