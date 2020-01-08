Lewistown wins Lady Tiger Classic title

The Lewistown Lady Indians came into the Lady Tiger Classic (LTC) as the #1 seed and leave with the LTC championship trophy, they were led by two time Terry Kennedy MVP Award winner Anna Heffren. The Fulton County quintet sailed through the LTC never really tested as they dispatched South Fulton in their opener 63-33, knocked off Illini West in the semifinals 52-19, and downed Havana 44-30 in the championship contest.

