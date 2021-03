Lady Tigers score win against Williamsville 41-33

Beardstown 41 Williamsville 33 The Lady Tigers notched a win over Williamsville last Saturday to the tune of 41-33. The locals hit a season high with the 41-point barrage, led by Tryn Herzog’s 14, with McKenna Maltby adding 10 in the winning cause. Williamsville’s M. Roberts led all scorers with 21. The first half was a close knit affair with the O&B sticking their nose out front 9…