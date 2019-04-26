Home

Lady Tigers run win streak to five straight

Fri, 04/26/2019 - 10:16 Casscounty2
Lady O&B big bats provide lots of runs and long ball
By: 
Don Chipman

The Lady O&B ripped Pittsfield by a 13-3 final with freshman Rachel Hager tossing a neat three-hitter, while striking out eight Lady Saukees in the 5-inning contest. Camila Garcia backed up Hager by going a perfect 3-for-3 with four RBIs, with Rilee Hobrock going 3-for-4 with 3 ribbies.
On Friday, the hometowners were on the road with a tilt against Griggsville-Perry where they brought out the big bats scoring a 16-0 whitewash and banging three home runs.
This Monday the Lady Tigers defeated Camp Point Central here at home 7-1.

 

