Lady Tigers lose to Spartans 47-34; Lady Trojans fall to Routt 57-53

BHS Lady Tigers lost to North Greene last week to fall to 2-5 for the season. The locals were paced by Racquel Rawlins with 16, with Camilla Garcia adding 10 for the O&B. Madlyn Gilmore, senior guard for the Lady Spartans with 17, and teammate Lakeleigh Brown WIVC all-conference guard last season tossed in 10 for the winners.

In the heated battle between archrivals Triopia and Routt, the Lady Rockets won on their home hardwood 57-53 in a titanic tussle. Bella McCartney was top gun with 22 for Routt, while Anna Burrus led the Lady Blue with 19.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.