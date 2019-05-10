Home

Lady Tigers handle Routt Rockets, cruise to 10-0 win

Fri, 05/10/2019 - 10:14 Casscounty2
Lady Trojans win one, lose one at Havana
By: 
Don Chipman

Alyssa Dour spun a neat two-hitter as the Lady O&B shut out visiting Routt Catholic 10-0 Monday evening here at home. Her teammates backed her with a nine-hit attack led by Hillary McGill’s 3-for-4 and three RBIs.
Dour (11-5) was in complete command in allowing only two hits, walking four, and striking out nine Lady Rockets.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

The Bible has the distinction of being one of the best-known yet least-understood books in human history. Indeed, the Bible can be daunting.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers