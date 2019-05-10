Lady Tigers handle Routt Rockets, cruise to 10-0 win

Alyssa Dour spun a neat two-hitter as the Lady O&B shut out visiting Routt Catholic 10-0 Monday evening here at home. Her teammates backed her with a nine-hit attack led by Hillary McGill’s 3-for-4 and three RBIs.

Dour (11-5) was in complete command in allowing only two hits, walking four, and striking out nine Lady Rockets.

