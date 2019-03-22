Home

Lady Tigers fall in season opener

Fri, 03/22/2019 - 09:50 Casscounty2
rebound to post hard-fought 2-1 victory at home
By: 
Don Chipman

The game was moved to Lenz Field because of poor playing conditions at Rice Field. Both teams brought their big bats for the season opener with a total of 27 hits and 26 runs scored with Illini West coming out on top 20-6.
    The hometowners tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Jayna Herzog singled to drive in Hillary McGill who opened the inning with a lead-off single. Illini West then took command of the contest with  four runs in the third and four in the fourth and closed out with six runs in the top of the sixth in the 20-6 romp.
    Alyssa Dour started for the locals and went four innings, gave up seven hits, eleven runs, with only two earned, walked one and struck out three. Freshman Rachael Haeger worked the final two innings, charged with  nine runs on eight hits, while walking two and registering one “K.” The Tigers were guilty of five errors in the contest.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

I sometimes like to imagine what it would look like if the Bible story and especially what follows it happened in Beardstown. How would we treat the characters in the story?

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers