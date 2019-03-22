Lady Tigers fall in season opener

The game was moved to Lenz Field because of poor playing conditions at Rice Field. Both teams brought their big bats for the season opener with a total of 27 hits and 26 runs scored with Illini West coming out on top 20-6.

The hometowners tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Jayna Herzog singled to drive in Hillary McGill who opened the inning with a lead-off single. Illini West then took command of the contest with four runs in the third and four in the fourth and closed out with six runs in the top of the sixth in the 20-6 romp.

Alyssa Dour started for the locals and went four innings, gave up seven hits, eleven runs, with only two earned, walked one and struck out three. Freshman Rachael Haeger worked the final two innings, charged with nine runs on eight hits, while walking two and registering one “K.” The Tigers were guilty of five errors in the contest.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.