Illini set a dangerous precedent with Dosnmnu
Wed, 11/01/2017 - 10:39 casscounty2
Withdraw offer to Talent Horton-Tucker
By:
Don Chipman
Talent Horton-Tucker, the 6-4 guard/forward from Simeon committed to Iowa State, even though he really wanted to come to Illinois. Sound strange? It is!
The Illini bent to the wishes of 5-star Ayo Dosunmu and his band of merrymen. If you take Talent Horton-Tucker, a 4-star, I won’t come to Illinois. How’s that for loyalty?
