Home

Illini land the No. 27 best prospect in the nation

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:45 casscounty2
Morgan Park combo guard is the real deal
By: 
Don Chipman

    Illini head basketball coach Brad Underwood landed one of the biggest fishes in the pond, when 6-5, combo guard Ayo Dosunmu from Morgan Park, made a hard commitment to the University of Illinois.
    Dosunmu averaged 22-poins per game, nine assists, and seven rebounds for the 2017 Class 3 state champs.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers