Illini land the No. 27 best prospect in the nation
Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:45 casscounty2
Morgan Park combo guard is the real deal
By:
Don Chipman
Illini head basketball coach Brad Underwood landed one of the biggest fishes in the pond, when 6-5, combo guard Ayo Dosunmu from Morgan Park, made a hard commitment to the University of Illinois.
Dosunmu averaged 22-poins per game, nine assists, and seven rebounds for the 2017 Class 3 state champs.
