Illini get smacked in the face by Eastern 80-67

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 11:30 casscounty2
Panthers give the O&B a wake up call
By: 
Don Chipman

It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this. It was supposed to be an exhibi-tion where Coach Under-wood could get a real feel of where his Illini were at. What occurred was a stun-ning 80-67 loss to Eastern Illinois University over the flagship university, the O&B.
After all, it was an exhi-bition game, and Eastern was supposed to go quietly into the night against Big Brother. Not so said the Panthers, who outscored the Illini 42-25 in the sec-ond half and it was the Fighting Illini who slunk away, and folded up their tents.

