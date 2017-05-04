Home

Illini finally get a quarterback

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 09:48 casscounty2
Land Peoria’s
By: 
Don Chipman

    Fighting Illini fans have been waiting patiently for Lovie Smith and his staff to get their first commit for the 2018 football season.
    The commit finally came this Monday when Peoria High dual threat quarterback Coran Taylor announced his commitment to  play football for the U. of Illinois.
    Coran Taylor, 6’3”, 210, who led Peoria High to the IHSA Class 5A title last season, has committed to the O&B. The strong-armed three star QB (ranked too low) is the Illini’s first commitment for 2018.

 

