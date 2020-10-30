IHSA Board Acts on Winter Sports at Special Board Meeting

Body

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for a special board meeting on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, where the Board provided the latest information on the IHSA’s winter sports season.



The Board voted to move the sport of wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which will run from April 19 to June 26, 2021.



The Board approved the IHSA ‘s winter sport guidance for all low risk sports, which includes Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics. These sports will be conducted from November 16, 2020, to February 13, 2021. The mitigating guidance for each sport will be posted on the IHSA’s COVID-19 Resource page on October 29. The IHSA Board will review spectator and group gatherings for all winter sports at a future meeting in November.



In addition, the Board took action to follow the guidance of the IHSA Sport Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and will allow Boys and Girls Basketball to begin practices, per IHSA Return to Activities 2.0, on November 16. Contests can begin on November 30th within an Illinois COVID Region or within a conference. As a part of the mitigation plan, masks will be worn by all players, coaches, and officials during play. Boys and Girls Basketball teams will follow team limitations allowing a maximum of 31 games. It will become a local school decision to determine if a school will allow their basketball teams to participate following the guidelines developed by the SMAC.

