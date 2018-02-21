How many Blue Bloods will feel the sting of the FBI probe

There are three major cases presently in process in the courts that could involve

NCAA rules violations whose scope is wide enough to alter the sport of college

basketball.

The three cases in the FBI probe supposedly are a ticking time bomb that is

about to explode. It possibly could implicate all of the power five major basketball

conferences, Hall of Fame coaches, Athletic Directors,

and scores of top collegiate basketball players, including

some of the nation’s most distinguished and respected

basketball programs which are in this

investigation by the FBI.

