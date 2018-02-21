Home

How many Blue Bloods will feel the sting of the FBI probe

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:22 Casscounty2
50 top power five teams could be involved
By: 
Don Chipman

There are three major cases presently in process in the courts that could involve
NCAA rules violations whose scope is wide enough to alter the sport of college
basketball.
The three cases in the FBI probe supposedly are a ticking time bomb that is
about to explode. It possibly could implicate all of the power five major basketball
conferences, Hall of Fame coaches, Athletic Directors,
and scores of top collegiate basketball players, including
some of the nation’s most distinguished and respected
basketball programs which are in this
investigation by the FBI.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Couple to mark 60th anniversary

Robert and Pauline
Koch of Tallula will celebrate
their 60th wedding
anniversary.
They were married on
Feb. 9, 1958, at the Bethlehem
Lutheran Church in

Vera Talkemeyer to celebrate 95th birthday
Charles “Ike” Weishaar to celebrate 98th birthday

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers