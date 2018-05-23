Home

Hobrock’s walk-off single seals 2-1 regional win

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 17:06 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

Autumn Hobrock’s vicious liner off the Havana third baseman’s glove drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to send the Lady Tigers (21-9) to the Farmington Class 2A Sectional this Tuesday with a 2-1 walk-off victory.

Beardstown’s Alyssa Dour and Havana’s Emily Bohm hooked up in a pitcher’s duel throughout the well-played contest. Dour allowed only four hits, one run, struck out seven and walked three. Bohm gave up two runs on seven hits, also struck out seven and walked two.

Havana’s Lady Ducks drew first blood with a single tally in the top of the second taking a 1-0 lead. Bohm reached on an error, moved up on Scheland’s single and scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Havana threatened with two out in the top of the fourth when Bohm ripped a stinging double, but Dour was able to get Scheland on a big strike- out. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Let’s not forget the sacrifices

"Memorial Day," originally called "Decoration Day," is a day of remembrance for those who have died in service of the United States of America.

Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts
A mother’s greatest reward is God’s praise
A God for all the seasons

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers