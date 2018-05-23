Hobrock’s walk-off single seals 2-1 regional win

Autumn Hobrock’s vicious liner off the Havana third baseman’s glove drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to send the Lady Tigers (21-9) to the Farmington Class 2A Sectional this Tuesday with a 2-1 walk-off victory.

Beardstown’s Alyssa Dour and Havana’s Emily Bohm hooked up in a pitcher’s duel throughout the well-played contest. Dour allowed only four hits, one run, struck out seven and walked three. Bohm gave up two runs on seven hits, also struck out seven and walked two.

Havana’s Lady Ducks drew first blood with a single tally in the top of the second taking a 1-0 lead. Bohm reached on an error, moved up on Scheland’s single and scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Havana threatened with two out in the top of the fourth when Bohm ripped a stinging double, but Dour was able to get Scheland on a big strike- out.