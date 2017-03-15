Five possible coaching hires for AD Josh Whitman to consider

Here are five very possible picks for the new O&B head coaching job, Mr. Whitman.

The Illini AD probably has his “man” already in his sight, but he could do worse than selecting one of these five.

On the Illini Inquirer Board there are over 25 names that have been submitted by Illini Nation followers regarding their choice of hiring of the new basketball coach.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.