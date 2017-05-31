Fighting Illini basketball faces a shortage of players; not talent

Jaylen Coleman Lands

Lands is bidding adieu to the Illini and is transferring. He will have to sit out a year, and the rumor is that he is heading to DePaul along with former Illini teammate DJ Williams to re-connect with his old coach.

Coleman-Lands had a promising freshman year where he registered double digit scoring, (10.2 ppg) mostly from three-point range. However, JCL regressed his sophomore year where his PT was limited due his lack of scoring production, as his shooting percentage suffered. His turnover rate also increased, his handles were never very good, and his lack of playing solid defense also hurt to help create to his lack of PT.

