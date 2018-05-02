Home

Dour leads Lady Tigers to big win

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 16:08 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The BHS Lady Tigers went 2-2 for the week, knocking off Camp Point Central in a close 2-1 decision, lost to QND 12-6, then split a pair of games with Rochester last Saturday, winning the opener 6- 3 and losing the nightcap 15-1. The O&B bounced back in a big way when Alyssa Dour hurled a no-hitter over the Lady Trojans, blasted a Grand Slam home run, plus a solo sock that cleared the yard in the 11-0 win.

