Diamondstorm 12u has busy weekend as they go 3-2 in tournament play

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:14 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The Diamondstorm 12u girls traveling softball team had a busy weekend where they played five tournament games finishing with a 3-2 record.

           DS vs. Storm
    On Saturday morning, Diamondstorm 12u open-ed the weekend tourney with a 7-5 win over the Storm.
    The Storm got off to a quick jump start as they scored three runs in the top of the first, and added one more in the second for a  4-0 lead  after two.

 

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

