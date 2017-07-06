Diamondstorm 12u has busy weekend as they go 3-2 in tournament play
Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:14 casscounty2
By:
Don Chipman
The Diamondstorm 12u girls traveling softball team had a busy weekend where they played five tournament games finishing with a 3-2 record.
DS vs. Storm
On Saturday morning, Diamondstorm 12u open-ed the weekend tourney with a 7-5 win over the Storm.
The Storm got off to a quick jump start as they scored three runs in the top of the first, and added one more in the second for a 4-0 lead after two.