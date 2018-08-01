Dakota Bolen earns silver and bronze medals at National Karate tourney

Beardstown’s Dakota Bolen recently traveled to Reno, NV to participate in the National Karate Championship tournament. One of more than 2,200 competitors, Bolen came home with hardware.

Competing in the 15 year old Novice Class, Bolen earned a second place finish in Kumite (fighting), and a third place in Kata, (a programmed movements competition.)