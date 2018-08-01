Home

Dakota Bolen earns silver and bronze medals at National Karate tourney

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:29 Casscounty2

Beardstown’s Dakota Bolen recently traveled to Reno, NV to participate in the National Karate Championship tournament. One of more than 2,200 competitors, Bolen came home with hardware.

Competing in the 15 year old Novice Class, Bolen earned a second place finish in Kumite (fighting), and a third place in Kata, (a programmed movements competition.) &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

School bullies don’t subscribe to Jesus’ ‘New Commandment’

With the beginning of August, our thoughts return to all the children who will be leaving the fun and freedom of being at home with perhaps less responsibility.

Providing ‘bread’ for others
Active duty military, Guard or Reserve, in their sacrifice there is no difference
What Do You See?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers