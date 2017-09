This week in Chip's Corner, Dustin Johnson knocks off Jordon Speith at Northern Trust; Flowy Mayweather retires with a perfect 50-0 record; the Illini will stop playing the 'war chant' at games; Chip reviews the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Driver standings; and the BHS Golf Team is off to a good start.

